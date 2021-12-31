SEC to establish school in Khammam

Khammam: The Shyamala Educational Society is extending services in Telugu States and will establish a school of international standard in the district, informed society founder N Suresh Reddy on Friday.

Addressing the media persons in Palvoncha, he said that the society opened its registered office in the State at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

Suresh Reddy explained that the society has intended to contribute in the education sector with its prestigious international school project, Sri World School. The school would come up on an area spanning over 100 acres in Khamma district .

The school would serve the educational needs of the students who intend to shape their futures through the international curriculum in India while being affordable to everyone in society.

The school offers both CBSE and IB curricula he said.

The school would be established under the guidance of SRM university vice chancellor Prof. Vajja Sambasiva Rao.

The society directors TV Raju and A Rama Krishna were also present on the occasion.