SGEF expresses happiness on Kamala Harris's presidential candidature in US elections

SGEF expresses happiness on Kamala Harris’s presidential candidature in US elections
Khammam: The Shyamala Gopalan Education Foundation Founder Chairman N Suresh Reddy expressed happiness on the announcement of US vice president Kamala Harris’s name as the Democratic presidential candidate in the US elections

In honour of Dr Shaymala Gopalan, a distinguished scientist and the mother of Kamala Harris , the foundation chairman Suresh Reddy founded the organisation in 2018 at Industrial town Palvoncha in Kothagudem district and worked for the people's welfare.

The foundation members led by Suresh Reddy performed homam for the victory of Kamala Harris in the elections which would be held in November of this year. It was good news that Kamala Harris was named as the presidential candidate in her party, he said.

On announcement of the news the foundation celebrated and cut a cake in the office and distributed sweets and others to the people. The prominent personalities of the Industrial town participated in the event.

