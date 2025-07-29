Singareni boss plants 204 saplings of fruit-bearing trees

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) N Balaram planted 204 fruit-bearing saplings on Monday as part of the Vanamahotsavam celebrations held at the Kothagudem Bungalows area.

With this, his personal tree plantation tally has reached 19,775 saplings, planted across different areas of the Singareni company from 2019.

Balaram began this journey on June 5, 2019, World Environment Day, by planting 108 saplings. Since then, he has actively participated in afforestation drives in all Singareni operational zones, aiming to lead by example.

Speaking on the day, the CMD urged citizens to actively participate in protecting the environment.

“Environmental protection is not the sole responsibility of the government or public institutions. Every individual must take part. Let us all plant at least three saplings each and encourage our families and communities to do the same,” he said. Highlighting the company’s ongoing initiatives, he announced that Singareni has so far planted 5.47 crore saplings across 15,231 hectares, and continues to nurture them as part of its long-term ecological mission.

He also stated that 2.29 crore fruit-bearing saplings have already been distributed to nearby villages, enabling rural families to grow their own produce and contribute to a greener tomorrow.

He added that Singareni is ready to distribute fruit saplings free of cost to anyone interested in growing them.