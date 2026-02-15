  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Khammam
News

Sri Chaitanya Global Vista School celebrates Annual Day

  • Created On:  15 Feb 2026 2:58 PM IST
Sri Chaitanya Global Vista School celebrates Annual Day
X

Khammam: “Studentsshould utilise every opportunity and excel in all fields,” said Mallempati Sridhar, Chairman of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, during a motivating address to students.

The second Annual Day celebrations, ‘Aarambh,’ were held at Sri Chaitanya Global Vista School on Rudramakota Road on Saturday in which Congress youth leader Dr Tummala Yugandhar and Town Congress President Nagalla Deepak Chowdary participated as chief guests.

Speakers appreciated the dedication of students and staff.

Cultural performances under the theme “Folk to Fusion,” blending traditional and modern art forms, captivated the audience.

Parents and teachers participated in large numbers.

Tags

Sri Chaitanya Educational InstitutionsSri Chaitanya Global Vista SchoolMallempati SridharTummala YugandharAnnual Day Aarambh
Next Story

    Latest News

    More

    Mahashivratri Special Darshan at Sri Eleshwara Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Nagarjuna Sagar – The Island Shrine of Devotion

    Mahashivratri Special Darshan at Sri Eleshwara Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Nagarjuna Sagar – The Island Shrine of Devotion
    Share it
    X