State sanctioned 15 Kasturba Vidyalayas for Khammam district

Khammam: Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy informed that the government has sanctioned as many as 15 Kasturba Vidyalayas for Khammam district with a cost of Rs 22 crore, after inaugurating six Kasturba Vidyalayas in the district on Friday along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, she praised the district administration for ensuring 92 percent student attendance for online classes while the State's average is 85 percent. The Minister said education system was damaged due to Covid-19 in the State, but with the efforts of the government, Eamcet and other competitive exams were conducted successfully. Keeping the health of about 80 lakh students in view, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao decided to close all educational institutions across the State, she added. Minister Sabitha said the government had promoted about 40 to 50 lakh students and also conducted a few competitive exams. Keeping student's health in view, online classes have been introduced and about 85 per cent students were attending the online classes and there was 92% attendance in Khammam district. She informed that the government decided to conduct classes for 9, 10, intermediate and degree students from February 1. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar said they were taking steps to provide best education in all government schools on par with private schools.

District Collector RV Karnan, MLC B Lakshminarayana and other officials participated.