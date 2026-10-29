Students, youth urged to stay away from drug abuse

Khammam: The Red Cross Society has called upon students and youth to stay away from drugs and contribute to building a drug-free society.

Participating in an rally orgnised by the society as part of ‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan Bharat’ here on Wednesday, students, teachers, police personnel and Red Cross Society members participated in the programme and spread awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse

Addressing the gathering, Red Cross Society chairman, Gongura Venkateswarlu (Dr GV) said drug abuse posed a serious threat not only to individual health but also to families and society. He urged students to avoid harmful habits, concentrate on education and safeguard their future. Parents and teachers should guide children and closely monitor their behaviour, he said.

Dr GV called for coordinated efforts by the police, education and health departments and voluntary organisations to raise public awareness.

Members of the Sri Raksha Arogya Yatra were also urged to promote the message of a drug-free India.

“Stay away from drugs, live healthily and build a drug-free India” was the message of the programme.