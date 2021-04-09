Telangana: YS Sharmila leaves for Khammam to address public meeting

YS Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister undivided Andhra Pradesh left for Khammam to address a public meeting making it as her first public meeting after announcing her political entry in Telangana.

The public meeting will be held at Pavilion ground in Khammam at 5 pm. She left in a huge convoy from her house in Lotus Pond and paid homage to YS Rajasekhara Reddy statue in Punjagutta before starting off to Khammam.

YS Sharmila will traverse through Suryapet where she will have lunch and will reach the public meeting by taking out the rally.

YSRCP president and wife of YS Rajasekhara Reddy is likely to attend the meeting. It is learned that YS Sharmila would give a clarity on her political entry in Telangana. However, she already said that she was determined to bring 'Rajanna Rajyam' to Telangana.