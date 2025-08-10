Tribals urged to preserve culture and heritage

Khammam: In a vibrant celebration of World Indigenous Peoples Day, local tribals gathered at the Adivasi Girijan Bhavan in Bhadrachalam on Saturday to highlight the importance of preserving tribal culture, traditions, and self-reliance.

The event was marked by cultural performances, a rally, and addresses by key public representatives and tribal welfare officials.

Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao, the chief guest, emphasised the global relevance of tribal communities in preserving natural ecosystems and cultural diversity.

“The indigenous communities living in forest regions have set an example to the world by safeguarding forests, rivers, and wildlife while maintaining their traditions and sustainable lifestyles,” he said.

Recalling the contributions of tribal freedom fighters like Alluri Sitarama Raju, Guntalu Dora, Mallu Dora, and Komaram Bheem, the MLA highlighted that the United Nations declared August 9 as World Indigenous Peoples Day in 1982 in the Netherlands, recognising the rights and heritage of indigenous populations worldwide.

“We must continue to celebrate this day with pride and ensure that tribal communities are not marginalised but protected and empowered,” he added.

The MLA also outlined several state government initiatives aimed at tribal welfare through the ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency), including improvements in education, healthcare, agriculture, and nutrition. He said that tribal welfare hostels are now offering enhanced diet charges, better quality cosmetics, and nutritious food through an upgraded menu.

“When tribal students pursue education seriously, they can become doctors, engineers, or anything they aspire to. From Bhadrachalam itself, six tribal girls secured medical seats this year,” he proudly noted.

Addressing the need for accessible healthcare in remote tribal areas, he said that Community Health Centres (CHCs) have been set up in Cherla and Manuguru with advanced medical equipment, including dialysis facilities. To support tribal farmers, the government is promoting high-value crops like bamboo, moringa, and palm oil through subsidies. Aquaculture is also being encouraged as a source of sustainable income.

“We are also facilitating skill development and setting up small-scale industries to ensure economic self-reliance for tribal youth,” he added.

Earlier in the day, ITDA Project Officer B Rahul, Assistant Project Officer General David Raj, and tribal leaders paid floral tributes at the Ambedkar Junction to martyrs who fought for tribal rights. The tribal flag was hoisted and a rally was conducted through the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Project Officer B Rahul reiterated the government’s commitment to tribal education, including the establishment of ashram schools, gurukuls, and hostels across the region. He urged tribal youth to take pride in their native languages, like Koya, and safeguard their traditional knowledge systems.

Recognising his contributions to the protection of tribal language, culture, and educational development, various tribal associations felicitated PO B Rahul with shawls and honours during the ceremony.

The event concluded with colourful tribal dance performances, celebrating the diverse heritage of the region. District Collector, Sub-Collector, and other officials participated in the felicitation of tribal leaders who have been instrumental in community development.