TRS criticises Central government over paddy procurement

Khammam: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party leaders and workers staged protest in their constituencies on Friday here in erstwhile Khammam district.

After a call by the party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Minsters, MPs and legislators of constituencies and leaders participated in protest programme against the Union government's stand on paddy procurement.

The pink party MLAs, K Upender Reddy, SandraVenkata Veeraiah, Ramul Naik, Mecha Nageswra Rao, Rega Kantha Rao, Haripriya Naik, Vanama Venkateswa Rao, former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, ZP chairman L Kamal Raj and party constituency incharges participated in the protest programme and expressed anger on the BJP government at Centre over its policy on paddy procurement.

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, TRS floor leader, MP Nama Nageswara Rao, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and other leaders participated in protest programme at Dharna Chowk.

Earlier, the leaders held bullock cart rally and raised anti-Central government slogans. The workers displayed placards against the BJP government during the protest.

Addressing the protestors, Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar came down heavily on BJP government. He slammed the Union government for its adamant attitude and for neglecting the State. He said that the Telangana State made tremendous progress in the agricultural sector and has taken many steps for the welfare of farmers from last seven years. The stand taken by the Union government on paddy procurement has become a curse for farmers, he alleged. He listed the steps taken by the TRS government like completion of irrigation projects, revival of tanks and lakes and 24 hours free power supply for the cultivation.

MP Nama Nageswra Rao told "We fought for Telangana and achieved our goal. We are protesting against the injustice by the Union government to our State". He recalled that the party made key role in the parliament sessions against the Union government steps on the agricultural sector.

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the protest was just the beginning and TRS is ready to go any extent for the sake of farmers. He said that the government committed towards the welfare of farmers. Many leaders from the TRS addressed the protestors.

The district party office incharge RJC Krishna, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, AMC Chairman Laxmi Prasanna, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district convener Nalamala Venkateswara Rao, and farmers also participated in the protest.