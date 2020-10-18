TRS government failed to implement poll promises in Telangana: BJP district chief

Khammam: BJP District Party President Galla Satyanarayana on Saturday fired on TRS government in Khammam. Speaking to the media people in party office, he said that the TRS government failed to implement poll promises in the State. He said, the people will be giving befitting lesson in MLC and corporation elections.



He also pointed at the implementation of LRS scheme in the State and said that the people have been expressing anger on the TRS government. He condemned the allegations of TRS leaders on new agricultural Bills passed by the Centre and said that people across the country are welcoming the new Bills and there are celebrations regarding the same in both houses. He said that Congress and TRS leaders have been alleging on the bills only for their existence.

Galla opposed the decision of the district administration on shifting the Rythu Bazar. He demanded the administration to conduct the Rythu Bazar in its usual place. He alleged that the TRS government has been purposely vacating the Rythu Bazar to disturb the regular vendor's families.

He also appealed the government to demand justice on Gollapadu canal victims.

He called upon the party leaders and workers and said that everyone should strive for the victory of the BJP candidate in the MLC elections. He informed that the party has been conducting voter enrolment programmes across the district.

District party leaders V Vasudeva Rao and other leaders participated along with district party president in the programme.