Turn every village into a BJP fortress: party general secy

Khammam: BharatiyaJanata Party State General Secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu along district party president Nelluri Kotedwara Rao called on BJP workers to take the upcoming local body elections in the state as a challenge and work towards winning. They participated and addressed a special workshop organised led by the BJP district unit on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders called for the BJP to contest every seat at the rural level and for every vote to become the foundation of national development.

The senior leaders said that the state Congress government has completely weakened rural governance due to the non-release of funds to local bodies for the last two years. “If the Narendra Modi government had not released funds directly, the situation in the villages would have been even more miserable,” he reminded.