TWJF signals escalation with ‘Pen Down’ call for house sites

Khammam: The Telangana Working Journalists Federation (TWJF) on Sunday warned of intensifying its agitation, including a proposed “pen down and camera down” protest, pressing for the allocation of housing plots to eligible journalists.

The warning was issued by TWJF district leaders Syed Khadeer and Kottapalli Srinivasa Reddy while concluding a 14-day relay hunger strike undertaken by senior journalist Korakoppula Rambabu at the Khammam Press Club.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders asserted that housing plots were a rightful entitlement of journalists and made it clear that the federation was prepared to adopt any form of protest to secure the demand. They alleged that certain groups had misled journalists for vested interests and emphasised the need for unity across organisations to strengthen the movement.

The leaders urged the state government to allocate house sites to all eligible working journalists without legal complications or delays, stating that the issue had remained unresolved for a long time.

Korakoppula Rambabu, who ended his relay hunger strike, expressed disappointment over what he described as a lack of support from some journalist unions during the protest. He announced his resignation from his previous association and affirmed his decision to continue the struggle under the banner of TWJF. The protest drew participation from journalists and supporters, highlighting growing discontent within the media fraternity over the pending housing issue.