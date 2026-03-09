Wildlife thriving in Khammam forests

Khammam: Wildlifemovement in forest areas of Khammam has shown encouraging signs, with camera traps recently capturing images of an Indian leopard along with its cub, a Sloth bear, and groups of spotted deer, indicating healthy biodiversity in the region.

Forest officials said the recordings were obtained through camera traps installed in reserve forest areas as part of ongoing efforts to scientifically monitor wildlife populations and assess biodiversity patterns.

District Forest Officer Siddharth Vikram Singh said the presence of species such as leopard and sloth bear reflects improving habitat conditions and the overall ecological health of forests in the district.

He said the Forest department has taken several measures over the past year to strengthen wildlife protection and enhance habitat management. These include scientific waterhole management across forest areas to ensure water availability for wildlife during dry seasons and the installation of 360-degree surveillance cameras at sensitive locations.

“The department has also introduced drone-based monitoring to improve surveillance, wildlife observation and biodiversity documentation,” he added.

According to officials, intensified anti-poaching operations have been carried out and multiple forest offence cases have been registered against hunters and wildlife offenders.

Forest authorities have advised people living in fringe villages to avoid entering forest areas during night hours and not to disturb wildlife habitats. Residents were also urged to inform officials if wildlife movement is noticed near habitations.

Meanwhile, the department has developed the Puligundala Eco-Tourism Project to promote eco-tourism, nature awareness, and conservation while also creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.