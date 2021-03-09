Women officials helped dist secure top place: Collector Karnan

Khammam : The women officials helped the district secure top place in the State in terms of implementation of welfare and development programmes, District Collector RV Karnan stated.

He addressed a gathering on the occasion of International Women's Day celebrations organised by Women and Child Welfare Department here on Monday. He said the women officials and employees were great multitaskers and they should take care of their health.

The Collector informed that during 'Mission Naari' initiative, wherein the screening of girls and women in the age group of 14 to 49 years was conducted, many of them were diagnosed with anaemia symptoms.

Hence women should take therapeutic and nutritional care, he suggested. Karnan further stated that Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, Anganwadi workers, and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) have made commendable work during lockdown to contain spread of Covid-19.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Snehalatha Mogili wanted the women employees and housewives to undergo regular health check-up to maintain their health in good condition.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ch Priyanka noted that achieving a recognition of her own in any field of work was the paramount factor in women's empowerment.

Parents should give equal treatment to girls and boys while raising them, she suggested. Women were able to balance between professional and family responsibilities, she added.

The Collector felicitated several officials and presented prizes to students, who excelled in essay writing competition.

District Welfare Officer Sandhya Rani, District Agriculture Officer Vijaya Nirmala, DM&HO Dr B Malathi and others were present.