Live
- Japan to Tiger 3, Pippa to Ghoomer: Latest Movies and OTT Releases for This Weekend
- Men’s ODI WC: Adam Gilchrist backs Josh Inglis to return back to form for Australia
- AI to drive medical devices industry to $1.2 bn in 2027: Report
- Men’s ODI WC: I just can’t quite work out this Australian side, says Ian Healy
- Fossil fuel addiction still gripping many nations: Report
- Afghans suffer mistreatment following expulsion from Pakistan
- WhatsApp may show ads in its Status and Channels sections
- Happy Diwali 2023: Sustainable Fashion Tips For The Festive Week
- Diwali Glam Guide 2023: Makeup Must-Haves for a Dazzling Festive Look!
- Daily Forex Rates (08-11-2023)
Just In
Women want to oust BRS: Tummala
As the election season intensifies, Congress candidate for Khammam, Tummala Nageswara Rao is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of victory.
Khammam: As the election season intensifies, Congress candidate for Khammam, Tummala Nageswara Rao is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of victory. As part of his relentless efforts that include organising frequent road shows and vocally critiquing the current BRS regime, Tummala’s campaign on Tuesday witnessed yet another dynamic gathering in the 44th Division drawing a considerable turnout of Congress supporters.
Addressing the enthusiastic crowd at the ‘Tummala Roadshow’, the Congress leader emphasised the pivotal role of women in the upcoming election. He asserted that women aspire to remove what they perceive as an anarchic government and a heavy-handed police State in Khammam. Tummala also made a strong statement about women’s resilience, stating that they stand up against those who wield authority as a weapon.
Notably, during the event, Corporator G Vijaya Laxmi of the 28th division, along with her husband Venkanna, officially joined the Congress party in the presence of the city party president, MD Javeed, and Tummala.