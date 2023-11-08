Women want to oust BRS: Tummala

Khammam: As the election season intensifies, Congress candidate for Khammam, Tummala Nageswara Rao is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of victory. As part of his relentless efforts that include organising frequent road shows and vocally critiquing the current BRS regime, Tummala’s campaign on Tuesday witnessed yet another dynamic gathering in the 44th Division drawing a considerable turnout of Congress supporters.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd at the ‘Tummala Roadshow’, the Congress leader emphasised the pivotal role of women in the upcoming election. He asserted that women aspire to remove what they perceive as an anarchic government and a heavy-handed police State in Khammam. Tummala also made a strong statement about women’s resilience, stating that they stand up against those who wield authority as a weapon.

Notably, during the event, Corporator G Vijaya Laxmi of the 28th division, along with her husband Venkanna, officially joined the Congress party in the presence of the city party president, MD Javeed, and Tummala.