Youth booked for bike stunts on city roads

Khammam: The Khammam Two Town police registered a case against a youth for allegedly performing motorcycle stunts at high speed on Ghattayya Centre roads, creating panic among locals, inspector Ramakrishna informed on Friday.

The accused identified as 21-year-old ValluruKrishnakishore Reddywas taken into custody following a police crackdown on road stunts and other unlawful activities.

The action followed directions from Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt to the Task Force, CCS, Special Branch and local police to act against motorcycle stunts, weapon displays during birthday celebrations, and other public disturbances.

Inspector Ramakrishna warned that performing bike stunts and posting videos of such acts on social media could invite legal action.

He also cautioned against displaying weapons, such as swords during celebrations, using modified silencers that generate excessive noise, and riding vehicles without number plates.

He said drunk driving would invite strict action, including vehicle seizure and prosecution before a court.

The inspector urged youngsters to act responsibly and advised parents not to give motorcycles to minors and to monitor their activities.

“Legal action could also be initiated against parents where warranted,” he said.

Police appealed to the public to report activities threatening public safety to local police or Dial 112.

