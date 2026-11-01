5,427 polling staff deployed for Kurnool urban local body polls

Kurnool: District Collector and District Election Officer Dr A Siri announced on Saturday that elaborate administrative, logistical, and security arrangements have been completed to ensure free, fair, and peaceful Urban Local Body (ULB) elections across Kurnool district on November 1.

Addressing the media, Dr Siri stated that a total of 780 polling stations have been established across four urban local bodies—Kurnool Municipal Corporation, Adoni Municipality, Yemmiganur Municipality, and Gudur Nagar Panchayat.

To manage polling operations seamlessly, 5,427 personnel have been deployed, including 884 Presiding Officers, 864 Assistant Presiding Officers, and 3,679 polling staff. She affirmed that all staff have been trained to discharge their duties efficiently in strict accordance with State Election Commission (SEC) guidelines.

Highlighting security measures, Dr Siri noted that 192 hyper-sensitive and 225 sensitive polling stations have been identified. Continuous CCTV camera surveillance has been set up inside and outside these locations to track all polling activities and prevent untoward incidents.

She appealed to voters to exercise their franchise fearlessly on Sunday.

For vote counting, the administration has deployed 1,838 personnel—including 370 supervisors and 1,468 assistants—across 304 counting tables. Counting venues include Athena School for Kurnool Corporation, Arts and Science College for Adoni, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Banavasi for Yemmiganur, and the Indoor Stadium for Gudur. The Collector assured that all arrangements are in place to guarantee a transparent and smooth counting process.