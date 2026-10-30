Anaemia elevates risks of premature deliveries and low birth weight

Kurnool: Stressing the vital role of a nutritious diet during pregnancy, medical professionals and public health officials urged expectant mothers to adopt balanced dietary habits to prevent anaemia and ensure optimal fetal development.

Addressing an awareness session held at the Kothapeta Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Kurnool city on Thursday, Dr Bhargavi stated that insufficient nutritional intake during pregnancy causes severe health complications for both mother and child.

She warned that anaemic pregnant women face heightened vulnerability to infections and possess a higher risk of delivering underweight babies, undergoing premature labor, or experiencing pregnancy loss in extreme cases.

To combat maternal anaemia effectively, Dr Bhargavi recommended incorporating a rich variety of nutrient-dense foods into daily meals. She advised pregnant women to consume fresh fruits, leafy green vegetables, milk, jaggery, sesame seeds, pulses, and other protein-rich items on a regular basis.

She highlighted that maintaining a well-rounded diet stocked with essential vitamins and minerals directly elevates haemoglobin levels and actively supports safe, healthy growth of the unborn child.

Health department officials appealed to expectant mothers to prioritize their nutritional needs and adhere strictly to recommended dietary practices throughout all trimesters. The organizers underscored the importance of continuous community outreach to eliminate nutritional deficiencies and safeguard maternal health across urban health zones.

Staff Nurse Sayeeda, Projectionist Khaleel, and paramedical personnel participated in the educational drive, distributing guidance to attending mothers.