APCOB MD stresses deposit mobilisation and quality lending

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (APCOB) Managing Director RV Ramakrishna on Friday reviewed the performance of Kurnool District Cooperative Central Bank. He emphasised that mobilising deposits and expanding quality lending are essential for the bank’s overall growth.

The review covered deposits, outstanding and fresh loans, priority-sector lending, agricultural and MSME credit, self-help group finance, recovery, NPAs and profitability.

Ramakrishna said loan schemes must reach all eligible beneficiaries while strictly adhering to norms and financial discipline. He highlighted the need for agricultural allied loans such as dairy, sheep and poultry. With APCOB support, about Rs 30 crore has been allocated under crop loans and Rs 275 crore under long-term loans to cooperative societies this year. He assured assistance to farmers affected by El Niño crop losses and stressed timely recovery and collective efforts by all staff to achieve targets.