Can new leadership fix water, floods and filth?

Kurnool: As Kurnool Municipality marks 160 years since its founding in 1866, the coming municipal elections will hinge on one pressing question: who can deliver lasting solutions to the city’s chronic civic woes? Drinking water shortages, the long-delayed flood protection wall, poor drainage, traffic chaos and weak sanitation remain daily burdens for residents.

With the corporation now expanded to 68 wards, the Mayoral post is expected to go to the candidate offering a credible action plan for planned growth rather than empty promises.

Upgraded to a Municipal Corporation in 1994, Kurnool has grown steadily. Wards rose from 38 in 1995 to 68 in September 2026, spanning Kurnool, Panyam and Kodumuru constituencies. The city now houses 5,50,214 people and 4,79,861 voters.

Of the 68 wards, seats are reserved across SC, BC, ST and open categories, with the Mayor’s chair reserved for an SC woman. The TDP-led alliance has fielded Bolleddula Vijaya Pratyusha, while YSRCP has nominated U Suseela.

Water supply tops the list of concerns. Against a daily need of 75 million litres, the corporation supplies under 50 million, leaving many colonies with water only two or three times a week. A flood protection wall along Tungabhadra and Handri rivers, proposed in 2007 after past devastation, is still missing. Open drains overflow and low-lying areas flood regularly because an underground drainage system was never built.

Traffic congestion is severe with nearly three lakh vehicles, including over 35,000 autos, on the roads. Residents demand city buses, better roads and removal of encroachments. The city generates more than 250 metric tonnes of garbage daily, yet piles persist despite 800 permanent and 600 contractual sanitation workers. The 104 slum colonies and new extensions seek basic roads, water, drainage, streetlights and scientific waste handling.

Previous Mayors—from TDP’s Bangi Ananthaiah in 1995 to YSRCP’s BY Ramaiah after 2021—faced similar challenges. This time, voters want concrete timelines on water security, flood protection, drainage, sanitation, traffic and infrastructure. The candidate, who turns these 160-year-old problems into a clear, time-bound agenda, is likely to claim the Mayoral crown.