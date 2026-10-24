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Collector assures smooth, fair municipal polls on Nov 1
In Short
Separately, she assured immediate action on complaints that candidates were being prevented from filing nominations
Kurnool: District Election Officer and Collector Dr A Siri has announced elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of municipal elections scheduled for November 1. In a statement issued on Friday, she said final list of candidates will be published on October 25. Facilitation centres will be set up on October 27 to enable polling personnel and police staff on election duty to cast postal ballots after verification by gazetted officers.Dr Siri directed all departments to coordinate closely for transparent polls conducted strictly as per rules. Emphasising that election duties are mandatory, she made it clear that no assigned employee would be exempted. Negligence or violation of instructions would attract disciplinary action.
Separately, she assured immediate action on complaints that candidates were being prevented from filing nominations. Following State Election Commission directions, officials have been instructed to contact complainants promptly and assist them in filing nominations before the 5 pm deadline on October 23. Returning Officers have been directed to accept such nominations as per procedure. Police are providing necessary security to ensure candidates can reach nomination centres safely. Dr Siri reiterated the district administration’s commitment to conducting the elections in a peaceful, free and fair manner, ensuring equal opportunity for all candidates and strict adherence to guidelines.