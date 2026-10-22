Iodised salt essential to prevent iodine deficiency disorders

Nandyal: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr M Sharadabai has called upon citizens to consume iodised salt regularly to prevent iodine deficiency disorders and build a healthier society.

Marking World Iodine Deficiency Prevention Day on Wednesday, Dr Sharadabai led an awareness rally organized alongside officials and staff from the District Immediate Treatment Centre (DICE).

Speaking at the rally, she explained that iodine deficiency adversely affects thyroid function, particularly among pregnant women and young children. It can result in severe health complications, including goitre, impaired mental growth, intellectual disabilities, and hearing impairments in children.

She emphasized that these disorders can be effectively prevented simply by using quality iodised salt in daily meals while keeping overall daily salt intake below five grams.

The DMHO instructed ASHA workers, health personnel, and Anganwadi staff to intensify field-level awareness campaigns across Nandyal district. She stressed the need to educate mothers, students, and cooking staff at educational institutions and hostels regarding the health risks of using non-iodised salt.