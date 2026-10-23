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JC inspects Kothacheruvu nomination centre

JC inspects Kothacheruvu nomination centre
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JC inspects Kothacheruvu nomination centre

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Kothacheruvu: Sri Sathya Sai District Joint Collector and Returning Officer M Mourya Bharadwaj inspected the local body election nomination process at the Kothacheruvu Zilla Parishad office on Thursday.

Reviewing help desks, reception centers, and security measures, he directed officials to ensure a seamless experience for candidates.

Emphasizing strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines, Bharadwaj ordered thorough scrutiny of nomination papers and affidavits.

He instructed duty staff to remain vigilant and execute duties expeditiously while directing police personnel to maintain tight security to prevent overcrowding and public gatherings around the venue.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Kothacheruvu Local Body ElectionsM Mourya BharadwajSri Sathya Sai DistrictElection Nomination ProcessZilla Parishad
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