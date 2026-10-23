Just In
- APCOB MD stresses deposit mobilisation and quality lending
- Collector inspects EVM warehouse at Dharmavaram market yard
- Control room open for nomination hurdles
- 18 YSRCP candidates filed nominations after SC intervention: Bhumana
- Kotamreddy family steps up campaign for Nellore municipal polls
- Moderate rains disrupt life in Nellore
- MP seeks support for coalition candidates
- NDA faces rebel trouble in urban local body polls
JC inspects Kothacheruvu nomination centre
Font size
Kothacheruvu: Sri Sathya Sai District Joint Collector and Returning Officer M Mourya Bharadwaj inspected the local body election nomination process at the Kothacheruvu Zilla Parishad office on Thursday.
Reviewing help desks, reception centers, and security measures, he directed officials to ensure a seamless experience for candidates.
Emphasizing strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines, Bharadwaj ordered thorough scrutiny of nomination papers and affidavits.
He instructed duty staff to remain vigilant and execute duties expeditiously while directing police personnel to maintain tight security to prevent overcrowding and public gatherings around the venue.
Next Story
Andhra Pradesh: ZPTC, MPTC polls may be postponed to November 5
Enough clean chits to China: Kharge questions Modi
Gujarat: Vadodara civic body clears land allotment for Yusuf Pathan
Kerala Health Minister Muraleedharan hits back at three women predecessors of CPI-M over criticism
CM Adhikari announces Rs 342 crore special package for tribal community in Bengal's Jhargram
Congress infighting behind sting operation, alleges Kumaraswamy (LD)