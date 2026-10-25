KMC department of paediatrics and IAP jointly organise PALS workshop

Kurnool: Emphasizing the critical need for advanced clinical expertise in handling emergency cases, Additional Director of Medical Education (DME) and Kurnool Medical College (KMC) Principal Dr K Chitti Narasamma stated that specialized life support training is vital for paediatricians to save young lives during medical emergencies.

Inaugurating a two-day Paediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) training workshop at the KMC Skill Development Laboratory on Saturday, Dr Narasamma affirmed that Kurnool Medical College will continuously support initiatives aimed at strengthening clinical skills, medical research, and healthcare innovations.

Jointly organized by the Department of Paediatrics, KMC, and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), the program focuses on upgrading the emergency intervention capabilities of paediatricians and postgraduate medical students.

KMC Hospital Superintendent Dr Venkateswarlu noted that the hospital’s paediatric department routinely receives critical emergency referrals from four to five neighboring districts.