KMC prepares for smooth vote counting process

Kurnool: District Election Observer B Anil Kumar Reddy on Thursday directed officials to make elaborate, foolproof arrangements for the distribution and receipt of polling materials, strong room security for ballot boxes, and smooth vote counting for the Kurnool Municipal Corporation elections.

Accompanied by Additional Election Authority and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Obulesu, the Election Observer inspected the designated counting centre being established at Athena School on the outskirts of Kurnool city.

During the comprehensive venue review, Reddy inspected the setup of reception counters, material distribution desks, strong rooms, counting halls, staff movement pathways, and vehicle parking facilities. He instructed authorities to ensure all essential infrastructure is provided so that polling personnel and officials face no inconvenience during their duties.

Stressing traffic management, Anil Kumar Reddy ordered the earmarking of adequate parking space for arriving vehicles to prevent congestion along adjacent roads. He emphasized strengthening multi-tier security around ballot box strong rooms and maintaining robust security coverage inside counting halls.

Directing staff to establish a hassle-free operational environment, the Observer urged officials to complete all pending civil and logistical arrangements on a war footing while strictly adhering to Election Commission guidelines.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Obulesu briefed the Observer on the progress of facility preparation and assured that all security protocols and administrative directives are being implemented efficiently to ensure a transparent, peaceful, and seamless counting process for the Kurnool civic elections.