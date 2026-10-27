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Kurnool fast-tracks mega civic poll arena

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Accompanied by senior administrative officers, Obulesu personally inspected ongoing structural and security arrangements at Athena School, situated on the outskirts of Kurnool.

Additional Election Authority and Municipal Commissioner Challa Obulesu on Monday inspected the election arrangements at Athena School
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Additional Election Authority and Municipal Commissioner Challa Obulesu on Monday inspected the election arrangements at Athena School

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Kurnool: Preparations for the upcoming Kurnool Municipal Corporation elections are advancing at a rapid pace across key designated hubs in the city, announced Additional Election Authority and Municipal Commissioner Challa Obulesu on Monday.

Accompanied by senior administrative officers, Obulesu personally inspected ongoing structural and security arrangements at Athena School, situated on the outskirts of Kurnool.

Detailing the logistical framework, the Commissioner stated that the spacious grounds of Athena School are being outfitted to serve as the main distribution and reception center for polling materials. Simultaneously, the indoor stadium located within the adjacent sports complex is being fortified to house the central strong room and vote-counting center.

To prevent vehicular congestion and ensure the seamless movement of election staff and material transport vehicles, municipal authorities have constructed an additional access road connecting to the venue.

Highlighting security protocols, Obulesu assured that a multi-tier protection system, including continuous closed-circuit television (CCTV) coverage and heavy police personnel deployment, will safeguard ballot boxes inside the strong room.

Counting hall infrastructure, along with specialized desk facilities for election officials, is nearing final completion. Designated parking zones have also been demarcated nearby to accommodate vehicles of election staff, security personnel, and authorized representatives.

Directing civil contractors and line department officials to complete all remaining works immediately, Commissioner Obulesu reiterated that every arrangement must rigidly conform to the statutory guidelines issued by the Election Commission to guarantee transparent and hassle-free polling operations.

V Narendra Kumar
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V Narendra Kumar

V Narendra Kumar[email protected]

Narendra Kumar Varikuntla is a seasoned journalist with 15 years of experience in reporting and news coverage. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature. He is Staff Correspondent for The Hans India based in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked with Tata Robins Fraser (TRF) as a Confidential Assistant at the Rourkela Steel Plant, where he served for 10 years. His tenure at TRF enabled him to develop strong administrative, communication, and organisational skills, which have significantly contributed to his success in journalism. He began his journalistic career with Deccan Chronicle, where he gained valuable experience in reporting and news gathering. Since 2015, he has been serving as a Staff Correspondent with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile Kurnool district, including Kurnool and Nandyal. During his journalism career, Narendra Kumar has extensively reported on governance, politics, public affairs, social issues, agriculture, and developmental activities. He is known for his commitment to accurate, balanced, and responsible journalism, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. In addition to his journalistic profession, he is actively engaged in agriculture and personally cultivates 10 acres of farmland. His close association with farming provides him with firsthand insight into rural life and farmers' issues, enriching his reporting on agriculture and rural development.

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Kurnool Municipal CorporationKurnool ElectionsChalla ObulesuElection PreparationsElection Security
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