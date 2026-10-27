Kurnool fast-tracks mega civic poll arena

Kurnool: Preparations for the upcoming Kurnool Municipal Corporation elections are advancing at a rapid pace across key designated hubs in the city, announced Additional Election Authority and Municipal Commissioner Challa Obulesu on Monday.

Accompanied by senior administrative officers, Obulesu personally inspected ongoing structural and security arrangements at Athena School, situated on the outskirts of Kurnool.

Detailing the logistical framework, the Commissioner stated that the spacious grounds of Athena School are being outfitted to serve as the main distribution and reception center for polling materials. Simultaneously, the indoor stadium located within the adjacent sports complex is being fortified to house the central strong room and vote-counting center.

To prevent vehicular congestion and ensure the seamless movement of election staff and material transport vehicles, municipal authorities have constructed an additional access road connecting to the venue.

Highlighting security protocols, Obulesu assured that a multi-tier protection system, including continuous closed-circuit television (CCTV) coverage and heavy police personnel deployment, will safeguard ballot boxes inside the strong room.

Counting hall infrastructure, along with specialized desk facilities for election officials, is nearing final completion. Designated parking zones have also been demarcated nearby to accommodate vehicles of election staff, security personnel, and authorized representatives.

Directing civil contractors and line department officials to complete all remaining works immediately, Commissioner Obulesu reiterated that every arrangement must rigidly conform to the statutory guidelines issued by the Election Commission to guarantee transparent and hassle-free polling operations.