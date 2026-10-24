Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
  5. Kurnool
News

Kurnool nominations surge amid clashes

In Short

198 nominations filed for 26 ZPTC seats, 2,107 for 432 MPTC posts

MPTC nomination papers torn in Adoni
X

 MPTC nomination papers torn in Adoni

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Kurnool: The nomination process for MPTC and ZPTC elections in Kurnool district gained significant momentum on Friday, the third day of filing, with a significant increase in the number of nominations filed across the district. By the end of the day, 198 nominations had been received for 26 ZPTC seats and 2,107 for 432 MPTC seats. Candidates from the ruling alliance, opposition YSRCP, other parties and independents submitted papers at centres across the district. Police were deployed to maintain order, with entry restricted to candidates and two proposers.

However, the process was overshadowed by clashes and allegations of political intimidation on Thursday, particularly in Krishnagiri and Adoni, raising concerns over the smooth conduct of the local body elections.

In Krishnagiri mandal, tension erupted on Thursday when TDP and YSRCP supporters allegedly clashed over nominations filing for 13 MPTC seats. Reports stated that YSRCP candidates arrived at the MPDO office after 1 pm following instructions to wait for TDP candidates.

An alleged attempt by TDP workers to block their entry triggered the confrontation. Both sides pelted stones and attacked each other with sticks for over an hour, leaving about 10 TDP workers and one police constable injured.

Pattikonda MLA KE Shyam Babu and former Minister KE Prabhakar later visited the injured TDP workers.

In Adoni-1 and Adoni-2 mandals, TDP leader Gopal Reddy was accused of tearing the nomination papers of YSRCP candidates from Dibbanakal, Virupapuram and Mandigiri. Police intervened and facilitated the filing under security cover.

Nominations also continued in Mantralayam mandal and other areas, reflecting heightened political activity. With the process accelerating, authorities are expected to enforce stricter security at remaining centres to prevent further incidents and ensure a smooth conclusion of the nomination formalities.

V Narendra Kumar
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

V Narendra Kumar

V Narendra Kumar[email protected]

Narendra Kumar Varikuntla is a seasoned journalist with 15 years of experience in reporting and news coverage. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature. He is Staff Correspondent for The Hans India based in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked with Tata Robins Fraser (TRF) as a Confidential Assistant at the Rourkela Steel Plant, where he served for 10 years. His tenure at TRF enabled him to develop strong administrative, communication, and organisational skills, which have significantly contributed to his success in journalism. He began his journalistic career with Deccan Chronicle, where he gained valuable experience in reporting and news gathering. Since 2015, he has been serving as a Staff Correspondent with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile Kurnool district, including Kurnool and Nandyal. During his journalism career, Narendra Kumar has extensively reported on governance, politics, public affairs, social issues, agriculture, and developmental activities. He is known for his commitment to accurate, balanced, and responsible journalism, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. In addition to his journalistic profession, he is actively engaged in agriculture and personally cultivates 10 acres of farmland. His close association with farming provides him with firsthand insight into rural life and farmers' issues, enriching his reporting on agriculture and rural development.

Tags

Kurnool NewsMPTC ElectionsZPTC ElectionsTDP YSRCPElection Security
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X