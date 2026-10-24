Kurnool nominations surge amid clashes

Kurnool: The nomination process for MPTC and ZPTC elections in Kurnool district gained significant momentum on Friday, the third day of filing, with a significant increase in the number of nominations filed across the district. By the end of the day, 198 nominations had been received for 26 ZPTC seats and 2,107 for 432 MPTC seats. Candidates from the ruling alliance, opposition YSRCP, other parties and independents submitted papers at centres across the district. Police were deployed to maintain order, with entry restricted to candidates and two proposers.

However, the process was overshadowed by clashes and allegations of political intimidation on Thursday, particularly in Krishnagiri and Adoni, raising concerns over the smooth conduct of the local body elections.

In Krishnagiri mandal, tension erupted on Thursday when TDP and YSRCP supporters allegedly clashed over nominations filing for 13 MPTC seats. Reports stated that YSRCP candidates arrived at the MPDO office after 1 pm following instructions to wait for TDP candidates.

An alleged attempt by TDP workers to block their entry triggered the confrontation. Both sides pelted stones and attacked each other with sticks for over an hour, leaving about 10 TDP workers and one police constable injured.

Pattikonda MLA KE Shyam Babu and former Minister KE Prabhakar later visited the injured TDP workers.

In Adoni-1 and Adoni-2 mandals, TDP leader Gopal Reddy was accused of tearing the nomination papers of YSRCP candidates from Dibbanakal, Virupapuram and Mandigiri. Police intervened and facilitated the filing under security cover.

Nominations also continued in Mantralayam mandal and other areas, reflecting heightened political activity. With the process accelerating, authorities are expected to enforce stricter security at remaining centres to prevent further incidents and ensure a smooth conclusion of the nomination formalities.