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Police action against YSRCP leaders continues in Kurnool

In Short

Police arrested two more YSRCP leaders in Kurnool, taking the reported total to six, while former MLA MA Hafeez Khan questioned the arrests and alleged illegal police action.

Police action against YSRCP leaders continues in Kurnool
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Police action against YSRCP leaders continues in Kurnool

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Kurnool: The arrest of YSRCP leaders and supporters continued in Kurnool on Sunday, with police taking two more party leaders into custody, taking the total number of arrests mentioned in the reports to six. Former MLA MA Hafeez Khan expressed concern over what he termed the illegal arrests of YSRCP leaders and the attitude of the police.

Earlier, Kurnool I Town police arrested Jalil Ahmed, a YSRCP leader from Ward 15, and Eshwar, husband of Soujanya, the YSRCP corporator candidate from Ward 16. Kurnool II Town police also took Kothapeta Shabbir Bhai, a YSRCP leader from Ward 65, into custody.

In two more arrests, Kurnool IV Town police arrested Adi Mohan Reddy, a YSRCP leader from Ward 57, while Kurnool II Town police took Rampullaiah Yadav, a party leader from Ward 66, into custody.

With these latest arrests, the number of YSRCP leaders and supporters arrested in connection with the ongoing developments has reached six. Hafeez Khan voiced concern over the police action, alleging that party leaders were being arrested illegally.

V Narendra Kumar
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V Narendra Kumar

V Narendra Kumar[email protected]

Narendra Kumar Varikuntla is a seasoned journalist with 15 years of experience in reporting and news coverage. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature. He is Staff Correspondent for The Hans India based in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked with Tata Robins Fraser (TRF) as a Confidential Assistant at the Rourkela Steel Plant, where he served for 10 years. His tenure at TRF enabled him to develop strong administrative, communication, and organisational skills, which have significantly contributed to his success in journalism. He began his journalistic career with Deccan Chronicle, where he gained valuable experience in reporting and news gathering. Since 2015, he has been serving as a Staff Correspondent with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile Kurnool district, including Kurnool and Nandyal. During his journalism career, Narendra Kumar has extensively reported on governance, politics, public affairs, social issues, agriculture, and developmental activities. He is known for his commitment to accurate, balanced, and responsible journalism, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. In addition to his journalistic profession, he is actively engaged in agriculture and personally cultivates 10 acres of farmland. His close association with farming provides him with firsthand insight into rural life and farmers' issues, enriching his reporting on agriculture and rural development.

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Kurnool YSRCP arrestsMA Hafeez KhanYSRCP leaders arrestedKurnool police actionAndhra Pradesh political news
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