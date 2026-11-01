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Police action against YSRCP leaders continues in Kurnool
In Short
Police arrested two more YSRCP leaders in Kurnool, taking the reported total to six, while former MLA MA Hafeez Khan questioned the arrests and alleged illegal police action.
Kurnool: The arrest of YSRCP leaders and supporters continued in Kurnool on Sunday, with police taking two more party leaders into custody, taking the total number of arrests mentioned in the reports to six. Former MLA MA Hafeez Khan expressed concern over what he termed the illegal arrests of YSRCP leaders and the attitude of the police.
Earlier, Kurnool I Town police arrested Jalil Ahmed, a YSRCP leader from Ward 15, and Eshwar, husband of Soujanya, the YSRCP corporator candidate from Ward 16. Kurnool II Town police also took Kothapeta Shabbir Bhai, a YSRCP leader from Ward 65, into custody.
In two more arrests, Kurnool IV Town police arrested Adi Mohan Reddy, a YSRCP leader from Ward 57, while Kurnool II Town police took Rampullaiah Yadav, a party leader from Ward 66, into custody.
With these latest arrests, the number of YSRCP leaders and supporters arrested in connection with the ongoing developments has reached six. Hafeez Khan voiced concern over the police action, alleging that party leaders were being arrested illegally.
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