Police action aims to scare YSRCP nominees: MLA Veerupakshi

Kurnool: Alur YSRCP MLA Veerupakshi expressed strong indignation on Wednesday after police authorities placed him under house arrest at his residence without serving any prior notice.

Terming the police action unfortunate, the MLA questioned the restrictions imposed on an elected representative at a crucial junction when the nomination process for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections was underway.

Speaking to The Hans India, Veerupakshi alleged that placing key opposition leaders under house arrest was intended to instill fear among YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates and discourage them from reaching nomination centers to submit their papers.

He stated that he immediately reported the police highhandedness to the Kurnool District Collector and Superintendent of Police over the phone.

According to the MLA, both top district officials assured him that all YSRCP candidates would be provided full security and a fair opportunity to complete their nomination filings.

Reaffirming his commitment to the party cadre, Veerupakshi promised to stand resolutely behind every YSRCP aspirant and extend complete assistance during the electoral process. He urged party workers and candidates to remain confident, visit designated nomination centers, and exercise their democratic right by submitting their papers without fear.

The MLA emphasized that district authorities must maintain a neutral, conducive, and fair atmosphere, ensuring that every political party is permitted to participate freely in the upcoming local body elections.