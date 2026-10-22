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Thyrocare launches new advanced diagnostic laboratory

Thyrocare launches new advanced diagnostic laboratory
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Thyrocare launches new advanced diagnostic laboratory

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Kurnool: Thyrocare Technologies Limited launched its new diagnostic laboratory in Kurnool on Wednesday in collaboration with Ameelio Healthcare Private Limited.

Marking Thyrocare’s 3rd facility in Andhra Pradesh, the lab was inaugurated by Vice President Piyush Singh.

Equipped for routine and specialized testing, the facility will serve Kurnool and surrounding regions with quick sample processing and affordable reports.

Rahul Guha, MD and CEO of API Holdings &Thyrocare, emphasized that the initiative aligns with the company’s vision to expand reliable diagnostic access beyond metro markets while ensuring quality and affordability for local communities.

The Hans India
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Thyrocare TechnologiesKurnool Diagnostic LabAmeelio HealthcarePiyush SinghRahul Guha
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