YSRCP allies with SDPI, IUML for Nandyal municipal elections

Nandyal: Former Nandyal MLA and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy announced on Thursday that his party will contest the upcoming municipal elections in alliance with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). All candidate partners will contest under the YSRCP ‘Fan’ symbol.

Addressing a joint meeting at the YSRCP office in Nandyal alongside MLC Ishaq Basha, SDPI district president Atavulla Khan, and IUML leaders, Shilpa Ravi accused the ruling coalition of deploying undemocratic tactics and intimidation to sway local body results.

Asserting that false cases and threats would not deter them, he pledged to remain in the electoral fray to defend democratic rights.

Highlighting alleged electoral malpractices, Shilpa Ravi cited Ward 51 candidate Avvari Nagamani, claiming her nomination was illegally shown as withdrawn by forging her signature without her knowledge.

Demanding strict legal action against those responsible, he also welcomed the Supreme Court’s recent directions ensuring free, fair, and uncoerced elections, describing the verdict as a blow to the ruling coalition’s tactics.

Calling upon democratic forces, opposition parties, and public organizations to unite, the former MLA stated that defeating the ruling coalition remains their primary objective. He urged citizens to challenge current administrative discrimination courageously at the ballot box.

Reassuring party cadre against political pressure, Shilpa Ravi expressed full confidence in winning all municipal seats across Nandyal, thanking SDPI and IUML leaders for strengthening the joint anti-coalition front.