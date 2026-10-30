Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy hailed

Mahbubnagar: Khalid Naveed, President of Youth Welfare, Mahbubnagar, has called for strengthening national unity through inclusive development and mutual respect on ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ observed on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In a statement on Thursday, Naveed said national unity could not be ensured merely by drawing boundaries on a map. “It depends on whether people from different regions, linguistic backgrounds and communities felt included in the country’s collective progress,” he said.

He recalled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution to India’s integration as the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. “Working alongside VP Menon and others, Patel played a key role in securing the accession of hundreds of princely states through negotiations and political persuasion,” said Naveed.

Naveed said Patel’s legacy demonstrated the importance of leadership capable of bringing diverse interests together within a common national framework. He noted that India’s present challenge was to ensure that rapid economic growth and development benefited all sections of society.

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure, digital connectivity, and development in border areas, he said such initiatives could connect remote regions with national markets.