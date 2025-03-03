Maharashtra Govt Tables Rs 6,486 Cr Supplementary Demands in Budget

The Maharashtra government introduced supplementary demands worth ₹6,486 crore on the first day of the state legislature's Budget session. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also holding the finance portfolio, presented the additional financial requirements beyond the budgetary allocation.

Of the total supplementary demands, Rs 2,133.25 crore is earmarked for centrally sponsored schemes. The Budget session, which commenced on March 3, will continue until March 26, with the state’s annual budget for 2025-26 scheduled for presentation on March 10.

Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan addressed a joint session of both Houses, outlining the government's priorities. He reaffirmed Maharashtra’s commitment to resolving the ongoing border dispute with Karnataka, stating that legal experts have been appointed to represent the state in the Supreme Court.

He also underscored Maharashtra’s economic strength, citing its contribution of over 14 per cent to India’s GDP. The state remains a top investment destination, having secured MoUs worth Rs 15.72 lakh crore at the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, projected to generate over 15 lakh jobs.

In line with International Women’s Day, the Maharashtra government announced that the February installment of the Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana would be disbursed on March 8 to support women beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the new office of Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde. Addressing media queries, Fadnavis dismissed speculation of a rift with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, emphasizing that the ruling Mahayuti alliance remains united.

Opposition parties under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) boycotted the customary tea party held before the session, citing concerns over rising crimes against women. The boycott was decided in a meeting at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve’s residence.

The advisory committee of the Legislative Assembly and Council discussed the schedule, confirming the budget’s presentation on March 10. The legislature will convene on March 8, despite it being a public holiday, while March 13 has been declared a holiday due to Holi.

Governor Radhakrishnan, upon his arrival at the legislature, received a ceremonial welcome, greeted by CM Fadnavis, Speaker Rahul Narvekar, and Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde before delivering his customary address.