Information sought under RTI Act must be given promptly: DC

Asifabad: District Collector K Haritha has stated that information requested under the RTI Act, 2005, must be provided within the prescribed time limit.

She held a meeting along with Additional Collector (Revenue) M David, Additional SP (Admin) Chittaranjan, Kagaznagar Sub-Collector Chaudhary, and District Revenue Officer Dasari Venu—conducted a review meeting with the Public Information Officers (PIOs) of all government departments. The Collector emphasised that applications received under the RTI Act must be addressed within the mandated deadline. She further noted that members of the RTI Commission are scheduled to visit the district on the 28th of this month; therefore, she directed that reports regarding applications that have reached the Commission (via appeals) be submitted to the Collectorate by Monday. She also instructed that pending applications within the Police and Education departments be resolved immediately.

The event was attended by Asifabad Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Lokeshwar Rao, various district officials, and Public Information Officers.