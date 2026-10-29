RTI officials must know all provisions of the Act: CIC

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: State Chief Information Commissioner Dr G. Chandra Shekhar Reddy has stressed that Public Information Officers (PIOs), Assistant Public Information Officers (APIOs) and Appellate Authorities must have a thorough understanding of all provisions of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Addressing an awareness programme at the Integrated District Collectorate on Wednesday, he urged officials to provide accurate information to applicants within stipulated deadlines and ensure transparency in government functioning. He advised them to examine applications carefully, without apprehension, while protecting employees’ personal information. District Collector K. Haritha assured that steps would be taken to familiarise officials with the Act and strengthen accountability. Information Commissioners explained key provisions, followed by a hearing on appeals filed under the Act.

Officials, police personnel and district administrators attended the programme.