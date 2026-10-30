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BRS leader booked for firing during Dasara
In Short
Police have taken action against BRS leader Chintala Somaiah who allegedly fired shots into the air and posed for photographs with a gun during Dasara in Nellibanda village of Nakrekal mandal.
Nellibanda (Nalgonda): Police have taken action against BRS leader Chintala Somaiah who allegedly fired shots into the air and posed for photographs with a gun during Dasara in Nellibanda village of Nakrekal mandal. The incident came to light recently after videos of the firing went viral on social media. Following the incident, local youths approached the Nalgonda DSP and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, district police seized the revolver and registered a case against Somaiah. They seized the revolver and bullets from his possession.
Sources informed that Somaiah was earlier granted a gun licence for self-defence following differences with CPM leaders. He is now said to be a close associate of former MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah. Villagers also alleged that Somaiah had threatened people and created fear in the village by displaying his firearm.
Meanwhile, police launched an investigation into the matter. They warned that strict action would be taken against anyone violating arms licence conditions.