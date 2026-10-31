Devpt works to be undertaken beyond party lines: Mayor

Nalgonda: “The Nalgonda Municipal Corporation is committed to ensuring equal development across all divisions, irrespective of political affiliations,” said Municipal MayorBurri Chaitanya Srinivasa Reddy.

Following instructions of Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the Mayor, along with local corporator and party leaders, laid a foundation stone on Friday for the six-lane road expansion project from the YSR Statue on Sagar Road to Charlagouraram Road in Nalgonda town.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said she had recently inspected the road after learning about frequent accidents in the area. She explained that measures were being taken to construct a road divider and install central lighting facilities. “The Minister Komatireddy sanctioned Rs20 crore for the expansion project,” she said.

“The Minister has also sanctioned Rs20 crore for the development of Panagal Chaya Someswara Temple. Road expansion works from Panagal to the DEO Office are also planned. Additionally, ghat roads will be constructed to Brahmamgari Gutta and Lateef Saheb Gutta to promote tourism and spiritual development,” she said.

Former ZPTC member Gummula Mohan Reddy stated that development works worth approximately Rs2,000 crore are being undertaken in Nalgonda with the Minister’s support.