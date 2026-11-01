Ridge gourd cultivation brings profit to farmer

Suryapet: A farmer from Suryapet has earned a net profit of Rs 2.40 lakh by cultivating ridge gourd using modern farming techniques despite water scarcity. Gugloth Bhaskar of Ravulapalli X Road in Thungathurthymandal cultivated the crop on 1.50 acres using drip irrigation, mulching, and trellis methods to conserve water and improve productivity. He harvested 20 tonnes of ridge gourd so far, earning Rs 4 lakh against a cultivation cost of Rs 1.60 lakh. Moreover, he transports the produce to Warangal market in his own vehicle and sells it directly, reducing dependence on middlemen and transportation expenses.

Bhaskar said vegetable cultivation provides regular income compared to paddy and advised farmers to adopt crop diversification and water-saving methods. Horticulture Department officials also urged farmers to embrace modern cultivation techniques to reduce costs and ensure sustainable incomes.