- Free and fair elections form our constitution’s basic tenet
- EC rejects 2.55 lakh Form 6 voter applications out of 10.93L received
- Govt orders scientific surveys to resolve pending revenue, forest land disputes
- Town Planning tops public grievances at CMC Prajavani
- Hyderabad: Move to cap rice prices fails to cut ice with traders in city
- Civil Supplies department cracks down on illegal rice trade; registers 11 FIRs
- Mahesh Goud rubbishes Shah’s RR Tax allegations
- Civil Supplies dept conducts surprise raids on illegal rice traders in Hyderabad, RR
Ridge gourd cultivation brings profit to farmer
In Short
Suryapet farmer earns net profit of Rs 2.4L setting an example in vegetable cultivation
Suryapet: A farmer from Suryapet has earned a net profit of Rs 2.40 lakh by cultivating ridge gourd using modern farming techniques despite water scarcity. Gugloth Bhaskar of Ravulapalli X Road in Thungathurthymandal cultivated the crop on 1.50 acres using drip irrigation, mulching, and trellis methods to conserve water and improve productivity. He harvested 20 tonnes of ridge gourd so far, earning Rs 4 lakh against a cultivation cost of Rs 1.60 lakh. Moreover, he transports the produce to Warangal market in his own vehicle and sells it directly, reducing dependence on middlemen and transportation expenses.
Bhaskar said vegetable cultivation provides regular income compared to paddy and advised farmers to adopt crop diversification and water-saving methods. Horticulture Department officials also urged farmers to embrace modern cultivation techniques to reduce costs and ensure sustainable incomes.
Hyderabad: Water wastage could burn a hole in citizens’ pockets
INDIA bloc against SIR to protect infiltrators: Amit Shah
Orange alert in 3 districts
Telangana Government releases Rs 125 cr for HMRL
TN govt disburses Rs 167.12 cr Deepavali bonus to over 1.06 lakh transport employees
AP Energy Department Goes on High Alert to Ensure Safety