150 cops take to streets in Nellore to instill confidence among voters

Nellore: To maintain law and order and instill voter confidence ahead of the upcoming local body elections, the SPSR Nellore district police conducted a high-visibility flag march in the Nellore Town Sub-Division on Wednesday night.

Around 150 police officers and personnel across various ranks participated in two separate routes covering key commercial and sensitive areas.

One march proceeded from Madras Bus Stand via Fish Market, Shaji Mandir, Kotamitta, Janda Veedhi Centre, and Chinna Bazaar before concluding at Pedda Bazaar. Another flag march was taken out from Gandhi Bomma Centre to Bose Bomma Centre, ending at the District Police Office (DPO). Through this exercise, the department sent a clear message that robust security arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful and trouble-free elections.

Simultaneously, police escalated surveillance on individuals involved in unlawful activities during past general and local body elections, specifically focusing on those flagged in 2013–14, 2019, 2020–21, and 2024. Preventive security measures are being actively executed across identified sensitive zones.

Superintendent of Police Dr Ajitha Vejendla issued a stern warning that strict legal action would be initiated against anyone violating the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Panchayat Raj Act, or Model Code of Conduct.

Emphasizing zero tolerance for voter intimidation, inducement, or attempts to disrupt public order, the SP appealed to all political parties, candidates, and citizens to extend full cooperation to ensure elections are held peacefully.