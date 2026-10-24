Collector directs swift action on nomination complaints

Nellore: Following State Election Commission directions, district Collector Himanshu Shukla on Friday ordered officials to take immediate action on complaints from candidates alleging obstruction in filing nominations for MPTC and ZPTC elections.

The SEC issued notification for second phase of ordinary elections on October 19. Nominations began on October 21 and close at 5 pm on October 23.

Shukla instructed district election authorities, Superintendents of Police and officersconcerned to promptly verify such complaints, contact the candidates by phone and provide necessary assistance to enable them to file before the deadline.

Returning Officers were directed to accept these nominations as per procedure.

Police must also provide personal security and safe passage wherever required.

The Collector stressed coordinated efforts to ensure peaceful nomination filing within the stipulated time.

