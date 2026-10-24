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Collector directs swift action on nomination complaints

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The SEC issued notification for second phase of ordinary elections on October 19. Nominations began on October 21 and close at 5 pm on October 23.

Collector Himanshu Shukla
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Collector Himanshu Shukla

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Nellore: Following State Election Commission directions, district Collector Himanshu Shukla on Friday ordered officials to take immediate action on complaints from candidates alleging obstruction in filing nominations for MPTC and ZPTC elections.

The SEC issued notification for second phase of ordinary elections on October 19. Nominations began on October 21 and close at 5 pm on October 23.

Shukla instructed district election authorities, Superintendents of Police and officersconcerned to promptly verify such complaints, contact the candidates by phone and provide necessary assistance to enable them to file before the deadline.

Returning Officers were directed to accept these nominations as per procedure.

Police must also provide personal security and safe passage wherever required.

The Collector stressed coordinated efforts to ensure peaceful nomination filing within the stipulated time.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

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Nellore NewsMPTC ElectionsZPTC ElectionsElection CommissionNomination ProcessAP Local Body Elections 2026
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