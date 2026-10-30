Collector inspects strong rooms in Nellore

Nellore: District Election Officer and Collector Himanshu Shukla has said that elaborate arrangements are being made for conducting local body elections peacefully in Nellore district.

Along with officials, he inspected arrangements for strong rooms and counting centres set up at DK Women’s College in the city on Thursday. The Collector said nomination process for the elections was concluded and details of the contesting candidates had also been announced.

He said the district administration was expediting arrangements for municipal elections, with polling scheduled for November 1 and counting of votes on November 3. Similarly, preparations were underway to conduct polling for MPTC and ZPTC seats on November 5, followed by counting on November 7.

The Collector appreciated district-level officials for efficiently discharging their assigned responsibilities and working round the clock to ensure the successful conduct of the elections. In view of the weather department’s warning of possible rainfall on November 1, the district administration was also taking precautionary measures to conduct the polling process smoothly, he added.