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Collector inspects strong rooms in Nellore

District Collector Himanshu Shukla inspecting strong rooms and counting centres at DKW College in Nellore city on Thursday
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District Collector Himanshu Shukla inspecting strong rooms and counting centres at DKW College in Nellore city on Thursday

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Nellore: District Election Officer and Collector Himanshu Shukla has said that elaborate arrangements are being made for conducting local body elections peacefully in Nellore district.

Along with officials, he inspected arrangements for strong rooms and counting centres set up at DK Women’s College in the city on Thursday. The Collector said nomination process for the elections was concluded and details of the contesting candidates had also been announced.

He said the district administration was expediting arrangements for municipal elections, with polling scheduled for November 1 and counting of votes on November 3. Similarly, preparations were underway to conduct polling for MPTC and ZPTC seats on November 5, followed by counting on November 7.

The Collector appreciated district-level officials for efficiently discharging their assigned responsibilities and working round the clock to ensure the successful conduct of the elections. In view of the weather department’s warning of possible rainfall on November 1, the district administration was also taking precautionary measures to conduct the polling process smoothly, he added.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

Tags

Nellore Local Body ElectionsHimanshu ShuklaDK Women's College Strong RoomMunicipal Elections NelloreAP Local Body Polls
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