Dr Bindu Menon champions stroke awareness at Apollo Nellore

Nellore: Dr Bindu Menon, Head of Neurology at Apollo Hospital, Nellore, highlighted the hospital’s stroke awareness programmes and preventive measures. She stressed that brain stroke is the most critical form, with faster medical attention greatly improving recovery chances.

Dr Sriram Satish, representing Medical Services, noted that beyond clinical duties, Dr Bindu Menon established Dr Bindu Menon Foundation for free care to the underprivileged and she was appointed as a World Stroke Organisation board member, Research Committee Co-Chair, and GENESIS core member.

Apollo Specialty Hospital conducts diabetes risk screening, offers thrombolysis and thrombectomy, and holds AHA/ASA Comprehensive Stroke Center recognition for international-standard care.

Apollo Hospital Unit Head Visweswar Reddy, neurologists Dr Shiva Shankar and Dr Rashmi Reddy, interventional radiologist Dr V Sreechand Reddy and radiologists Dr Gayatri and Pramesh Reddy were present.