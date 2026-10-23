Drought Defied: Nellore farmer beats dry spell with natural farming

Nellore: Even after four months without significant rainfall and with no irrigation facility, a farmer in Nellore district has demonstrated how natural farming practices can help sustain crops and generate income under challenging climatic conditions.

Forty four-year-old farmer E Srinivasulu from Mahimaluru village in Atmakur mandal has relied on Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing (PMDS), crop diversification, soil-cover management and bund plantations to build resilience against prolonged dry spells associated with El Niño conditions.

Srinivasulu’s journey into natural farming began in 2017 after years of struggling with rising input costs and uncertain returns from chemical farming. Introduced to the approach by community resource person Venkatarami Reddy, he initially experimented on 50 cents of land, harvesting 540 kg of paddy. Encouraged by the results, he expanded the practices and later became an internal community resource person to guide other farmers.

For the past eight years, he has adopted PMDS to make effective use of available soil moisture. On April 18 and 19, 2026, he sowed 25 crop varieties on 0.30 acres using pelletised seeds and applied 150 kg of Ghanajeevamrutham. The major crops included indigo, vempali, dhaincha, sunhemp and red gram.

The field received just 12 mm of rainfall on May 31, with no subsequent rainfall or irrigation during the reported dry spell. Despite the conditions, the diversified farm continued to provide produce and fodder, while additional returns from standing crops were expected. His six-foot-wide bunds, planted with mango, banana, amla, jamun, sapota, guava and drumstick, provide additional produce and income. The plantations also contribute to biodiversity and act as barriers against hot winds.

Srinivasulu reported crop returns of approximately Rs 15,210 from the 0.30-acre plot. After deducting Rs 2,000 towards seeds and Ghanajeevamrutham, the estimated net income from field crops stood at Rs 13,210. Bund plantations generated an additional reported income of Rs 7,750, taking the combined reported and expected returns to around Rs 20,960.

Soil temperature readings were recorded at 31.88°C on his Natural Farming plot, compared with 55.80°C on barren land and 51.78°C on conventional farmland.

His experience highlights how crop diversity, soil cover, bio-inputs and bund plantations can help rainfed farmers manage climatic uncertainty, support livestock and household needs, and create multiple income streams despite limited water availability.