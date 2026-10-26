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Elect NDA candidates to accelerate Nellore development: MP

In Short

Addressing gathering points, Vemireddy emphasized that Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana shares a deep commitment to Nellore’s advancement and is actively striving to secure thousands of crores in state funds

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy during the poll campaign in 24th division Children Park area on Sunday
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Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy during the poll campaign in 24th division Children Park area on Sunday

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Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has appealed to the electorate to vote decisively for NDA alliance candidates in the upcoming local body elections to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of development works and accelerate the city’s overall infrastructure growth.

Conducting an intensive campaign across the 21st and 24th divisions on Sunday—including the Children’s Park area—the MP sought public support for Jana Sena Party candidate Gunukula Vijayalakshmi in Ward 21, TDP candidate Ootukuri Chandhupriya in Ward 24, and NDA Mayoral candidate Poluboyina Roopkumar Yadav.

Addressing gathering points, Vemireddy emphasized that Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana shares a deep commitment to Nellore’s advancement and is actively striving to secure thousands of crores in state funds. He noted that priority investments in roads, parks, schools, and municipal amenities are bringing visible transformations across urban and rural parts of the district.

The MP also commended Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for his resolve in completing long-pending infrastructure projects, citing the newly constructed bridge across the Pottepalem Kalva in Nellore Rural mandal as proof of effective governance.

Vouches for Mayoral candidate Roop Kumar Yadav, Vemireddy highlighted his strong administrative experience within the Municipal Corporation since 2005. He noted that Yadav’s middle-class roots give him a practical understanding of citizens’ daily challenges, making him uniquely qualified to lead the city’s civic body. He urged residents to back the alliance to maintain the current developmental momentum.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

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Nellore ElectionsNDA AllianceVemireddy ReddyMayor ElectionNellore Politics
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