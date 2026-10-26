Elect NDA candidates to accelerate Nellore development: MP

Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has appealed to the electorate to vote decisively for NDA alliance candidates in the upcoming local body elections to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of development works and accelerate the city’s overall infrastructure growth.

Conducting an intensive campaign across the 21st and 24th divisions on Sunday—including the Children’s Park area—the MP sought public support for Jana Sena Party candidate Gunukula Vijayalakshmi in Ward 21, TDP candidate Ootukuri Chandhupriya in Ward 24, and NDA Mayoral candidate Poluboyina Roopkumar Yadav.

Addressing gathering points, Vemireddy emphasized that Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana shares a deep commitment to Nellore’s advancement and is actively striving to secure thousands of crores in state funds. He noted that priority investments in roads, parks, schools, and municipal amenities are bringing visible transformations across urban and rural parts of the district.

The MP also commended Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for his resolve in completing long-pending infrastructure projects, citing the newly constructed bridge across the Pottepalem Kalva in Nellore Rural mandal as proof of effective governance.

Vouches for Mayoral candidate Roop Kumar Yadav, Vemireddy highlighted his strong administrative experience within the Municipal Corporation since 2005. He noted that Yadav’s middle-class roots give him a practical understanding of citizens’ daily challenges, making him uniquely qualified to lead the city’s civic body. He urged residents to back the alliance to maintain the current developmental momentum.