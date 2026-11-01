Festival of Democracy turns into Festival of Cash

Nellore: The much-celebrated Festival of Democracy (FoD) appeared to turn into a festival of cash in Nellore on November 1, with allegations of rampant money distribution by candidates of major political parties in the Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections.

The alleged distribution of cash began late on Saturday night across all 72 divisions of the NMC and continued into the early hours of Sunday, coinciding with the distribution of voter slips. Candidates reportedly offered between Rs.500 and Rs.2,000 per voter in an attempt to secure votes in their favour.

In previous elections, rival parties often tried to prevent one another from distributing cash by lodging complaints with election authorities. However, a different picture reportedly emerged this time, with candidates from rival camps distributing money simultaneously in adjoining streets, apparently without any confrontation.

The practice of offering gifts to voters is not new in Nellore elections. In earlier elections, candidates reportedly distributed ear rings, nose studs (mukku pudakalu), sarees and silver glasses, locally referred to as 'chavi pogulu', costing between Rs.500 and Rs.700. However, with gold and silver prices soaring, candidates appear to have shifted towards direct cash payments.

Interestingly, even voters from affluent families, including those owning cars and leading comfortable lifestyles, were reportedly expecting cash from candidates for every eligible member of their households. This has reportedly pushed the election expenditure of individual candidates to an estimated Rs.50 lakh to Rs.1 crore.

"What is wrong with expecting money from candidates when they make crores through various means after winning elections? During elections, they spend less than one per cent of what they allegedly earn through their five-year tenure," a voter told Hans India on condition of anonymity.

Another significant change in the election landscape is the reported shift in financial responsibility. In the past, candidates used to spend a portion of their own money, while local MLAs and senior party leaders supported the remaining expenditure.

However, a new trend has reportedly emerged in the current elections. Aspirants seeking party tickets are allegedly required to pay around Rs.50 lakh to local leaders before receiving the B-form. Once the nomination is finalised, the candidate is reportedly expected to bear the entire election expenditure, including cash distribution to voters, food arrangements for party workers and expenses of election agents, until polling concludes.

While winning candidates may hope to recover their election expenditure during their five-year tenure, the financial burden on those who lose could prove devastating. The growing role of money in civic elections has raised serious questions about electoral ethics and the declining influence of democratic values