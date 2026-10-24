Moderate rains disrupt life in Nellore

Nellore: Continuous moderate rains since early morning on Friday disrupted normal life across several parts of Nellore district. Low-lying areas in Nellore city, including Janardhan Reddy Colony, Chandrababu Nagar, Sundaraiah Colony and ZP Colony, were inundated, forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water.

NMC Commissioner YO Nandan visited the affected localities and cautioned people, especially those in old and dilapidated buildings, to move to safer places if necessary.

According to IMD, all 36 mandals recorded an average of 34.1 mm rainfall, with Anumasamudrampet receiving the highest of 90.2 mm and Seetharamapuram the lowest of 4.2 mm.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and aquaculture farmers to monitor pond conditions, citing a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that may intensify into a depression with strong winds and heavy rain along the coast.