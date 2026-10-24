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Moderate rains disrupt life in Nellore

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According to IMD, all 36 mandals recorded an average of 34.1 mm rainfall, with Anumasamudrampet receiving the highest of 90.2 mm and Seetharamapuram the lowest of 4.2 mm.

Moderate rains disrupt life in Nellore
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Moderate rains disrupt life in Nellore

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Nellore: Continuous moderate rains since early morning on Friday disrupted normal life across several parts of Nellore district. Low-lying areas in Nellore city, including Janardhan Reddy Colony, Chandrababu Nagar, Sundaraiah Colony and ZP Colony, were inundated, forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water.

NMC Commissioner YO Nandan visited the affected localities and cautioned people, especially those in old and dilapidated buildings, to move to safer places if necessary.

According to IMD, all 36 mandals recorded an average of 34.1 mm rainfall, with Anumasamudrampet receiving the highest of 90.2 mm and Seetharamapuram the lowest of 4.2 mm.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and aquaculture farmers to monitor pond conditions, citing a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that may intensify into a depression with strong winds and heavy rain along the coast.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

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Nellore NewsHeavy RainfallAP WeatherFlood AlertIMD Forecast
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