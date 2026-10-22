Nation will remain grateful to police martyrs: Collector

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Nellore: Stating that the nation will remain forever grateful to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla lauded the police force for safeguarding citizens’ lives, national sovereignty, and internal security.
Participating as chief guest at the Police Commemoration Day ceremony held at the Police Parade Grounds in Nellore on Wednesday, Collector Himanshu Shukla and Superintendent of Police Dr Ajitha Vejendla paid floral tributes at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial.
Recalling the origin of the occasion, the Collector noted that October 21 commemorates ten CRPF jawans who were martyred fighting Chinese forces at Hot Springs in Ladakh in 1959. He urged police personnel to adopt people-friendly policing to strengthen public confidence.
SP Dr Ajitha Vejendla remarked that wearing the uniform is a responsibility, while ensuring public safety remains a sacred duty. She highlighted that ‘Operation Trishul’ implemented in Nellore district is yielding excellent results in curbing drug abuse, preventing crimes against women, and reducing road accidents.
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