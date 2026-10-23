NDA committed to transforming Buchireddypalem: Kovur MLA

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy on Thursday asserted that the NDA coalition government is committed to transforming Buchireddypalem municipality with better infrastructure and faster development.

Campaigning under the slogan ‘Cheppam Chesthunnam’, the MLA visited wards 5, 21, 23 and 24 in Buchireddypalem and appealed to voters to support NDA-allied candidates. She urged them to elect municipal chairperson candidate Dodla Vijayalakshmi and the ward councillor nominees with a comfortable majority.

Prashanthi Reddy said Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana had announced Rs 45 crore for the municipality’s development, of which Rs 22 crore had already been sanctioned. The funds are being used to expedite construction of cement concrete roads and drainage systems. Development works worth Rs 22 crore are currently underway, she added, assuring that the town’s landscape would change if the coalition was given another opportunity.

Criticising the previous YSRCP government, the MLA alleged that corruption and irregularities had hampered development and left several essential projects incomplete. She said the coalition government had identified local problems and was addressing them on priority. Steps had been taken to resolve hurdles and proceed with construction of a new municipal office.Stalled works would be restarted after the Model Code of Conduct ends and completed swiftly, she said.

Prashanthi Reddy also assured efforts to create local employment so that youth from the Kovur constituency need not migrate. Promoting industries and jobs in the Kisan Special Economic Zone would be a key step towards providing employment and strengthening families’ financial security, she added.