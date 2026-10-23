Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
  5. Nellore
News

NDA committed to transforming Buchireddypalem: Kovur MLA

In Short

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy campaigns in Buchireddypalem, highlighting Rs 45 crore allocated for infrastructure, road works, new office construction, and Kisan SEZ job creation under the NDA government.

MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy conducted electioneering in Buchireddypalem town on Thursday
X

MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy conducted electioneering in Buchireddypalem town on Thursday 

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy on Thursday asserted that the NDA coalition government is committed to transforming Buchireddypalem municipality with better infrastructure and faster development.

Campaigning under the slogan ‘Cheppam Chesthunnam’, the MLA visited wards 5, 21, 23 and 24 in Buchireddypalem and appealed to voters to support NDA-allied candidates. She urged them to elect municipal chairperson candidate Dodla Vijayalakshmi and the ward councillor nominees with a comfortable majority.

Prashanthi Reddy said Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana had announced Rs 45 crore for the municipality’s development, of which Rs 22 crore had already been sanctioned. The funds are being used to expedite construction of cement concrete roads and drainage systems. Development works worth Rs 22 crore are currently underway, she added, assuring that the town’s landscape would change if the coalition was given another opportunity.

Criticising the previous YSRCP government, the MLA alleged that corruption and irregularities had hampered development and left several essential projects incomplete. She said the coalition government had identified local problems and was addressing them on priority. Steps had been taken to resolve hurdles and proceed with construction of a new municipal office.Stalled works would be restarted after the Model Code of Conduct ends and completed swiftly, she said.

Prashanthi Reddy also assured efforts to create local employment so that youth from the Kovur constituency need not migrate. Promoting industries and jobs in the Kisan Special Economic Zone would be a key step towards providing employment and strengthening families’ financial security, she added.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

Tags

Buchireddypalem MunicipalityVemireddy Prashanthi ReddyKovur ConstituencyAndhra Pradesh PoliticsNDA Coalition
Next Story

    Top Stories

    More
    Share it
    X