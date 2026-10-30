Prove once again Vidavalur is TDP’s stronghold: MLA Prashanthi

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has called upon voters to ensure a massive victory for the NDA alliance candidates in the upcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections, urging them to prove once again that Vidavalur mandal remains TDP’s stronghold.

As part of ‘Cheppam… Chestunnam’ door-to-door campaign, the MLA toured seven villages in Vidavalur mandal on Thursday, including Ramateertham, Ramachandrapuram, Peddapalem, Gadeladinne, Vavilla, Dampur and Choukacharla.

During her visit, she explained development initiatives and welfare schemes being implemented by the NDA government and appealed to people to support the alliance candidates to ensure continued development of villages and effective implementation of welfare programmes. She also urged party leaders and workers to coordinate their efforts to secure victories and demonstrate TDP’s strength in Vidavalur mandal.

The MLA noticed the poor condition of roads filled with potholes in Dampur and Choukacharla villages and directed local leaders to take up temporary repairs immediately. She said proposals for road construction had already been submitted and that works would commence as soon as necessary funds were sanctioned.