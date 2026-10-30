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Prove once again Vidavalur is TDP’s stronghold: MLA Prashanthi

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy
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Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy

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Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has called upon voters to ensure a massive victory for the NDA alliance candidates in the upcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections, urging them to prove once again that Vidavalur mandal remains TDP’s stronghold.

As part of ‘Cheppam… Chestunnam’ door-to-door campaign, the MLA toured seven villages in Vidavalur mandal on Thursday, including Ramateertham, Ramachandrapuram, Peddapalem, Gadeladinne, Vavilla, Dampur and Choukacharla.

During her visit, she explained development initiatives and welfare schemes being implemented by the NDA government and appealed to people to support the alliance candidates to ensure continued development of villages and effective implementation of welfare programmes. She also urged party leaders and workers to coordinate their efforts to secure victories and demonstrate TDP’s strength in Vidavalur mandal.

The MLA noticed the poor condition of roads filled with potholes in Dampur and Choukacharla villages and directed local leaders to take up temporary repairs immediately. She said proposals for road construction had already been submitted and that works would commence as soon as necessary funds were sanctioned.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

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Vemireddy Prashanthi ReddyKovur ConstituencyVidavalur MandalTDP CampaignNDA Alliance
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