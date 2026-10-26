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YSRCP flays ruling alliance over nomination rejections and atrocities

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Addressing a press conference in Nellore, Kakani stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is terrified of the opposition’s strength.

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Nellore: Senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy launched a blistering attack on the ruling coalition government on Sunday, accusing it of making a complete mockery of the local body election process through widespread administrative malpractices and candidate intimidation.

Addressing a press conference in Nellore, Kakani stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is terrified of the opposition’s strength. He pointed out that while TDP previously hesitated to contest local elections during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure due to widespread public contentment with welfare schemes, YSRCP candidates have now entered the fray in large numbers to highlight the coalition’s governance failures.

Kakani alleged that this overwhelming participation has prompted the ruling alliance to misuse official machinery. He detailed a systematic pattern of electoral suppression, stating that opposition candidates are routinely prevented from submitting nominations, papers are snatched or torn by ruling party supporters, and Returning Officers reject valid filings on flimsy pretexts.

He further accused the administration of arresting key YSRCP leaders and threatening contestants to force withdrawals.

The former minister emphasized that despite explicit admonitions and guidelines from the Supreme Court, the coalition administration continues to ignore judicial directives.

Asserting that YSRCP will not back out of the contest under pressure, Kakani declared that the party is exploring all legal options while simultaneously taking its fight directly to the people’s court to defeat the coalition.

M Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

M Srinivasa Rao

M Srinivasa Rao[email protected]

M Srinivasa Rao is Staff Reporter for SPSR Nellore District for The Hans India. A seasoned journalist with over 32 years of experience in both English and Telugu journalism. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading Telugu dailies, including Udayam, Andhra Jyothi, and Andhra Prabha, as well as prominent English newspapers such as The Indian Express. He began his journalistic career with Udayam in Tirupati, Chittoor district, where he worked from 1990 to 1992. He then served with Andhra Jyothi and Andhra Prabha in SPSR Nellore district from 1992 to 2006. From 2007 to 2016, he worked as a Staff Reporter for The Indian Express in SPSR Nellore district. Between 2016 and 2019, he was associated with The Hans India in YSR Kadapa district. Over the course of his three-decade-long career, Srinivasa Rao has extensively covered a wide range of beats, with particular expertise in social, economic, crime, and political affairs. He is passionate about reporting on current issues that have a significant impact on society and public life. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Sri Venkateswara University in 1985.

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YSRCPKakani Govardhan ReddyAP ElectionsTDP CoalitionChandrababu Naidu
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