YSRCP flays ruling alliance over nomination rejections and atrocities

Nellore: Senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy launched a blistering attack on the ruling coalition government on Sunday, accusing it of making a complete mockery of the local body election process through widespread administrative malpractices and candidate intimidation.

Addressing a press conference in Nellore, Kakani stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is terrified of the opposition’s strength. He pointed out that while TDP previously hesitated to contest local elections during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure due to widespread public contentment with welfare schemes, YSRCP candidates have now entered the fray in large numbers to highlight the coalition’s governance failures.

Kakani alleged that this overwhelming participation has prompted the ruling alliance to misuse official machinery. He detailed a systematic pattern of electoral suppression, stating that opposition candidates are routinely prevented from submitting nominations, papers are snatched or torn by ruling party supporters, and Returning Officers reject valid filings on flimsy pretexts.

He further accused the administration of arresting key YSRCP leaders and threatening contestants to force withdrawals.

The former minister emphasized that despite explicit admonitions and guidelines from the Supreme Court, the coalition administration continues to ignore judicial directives.

Asserting that YSRCP will not back out of the contest under pressure, Kakani declared that the party is exploring all legal options while simultaneously taking its fight directly to the people’s court to defeat the coalition.